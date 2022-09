Ritchie Ota of South Pasadena and a group of pals spent some quality time in the deep blue sea this summer, embarking on a free diving spearfishing expedition this summer off Catalina. Ota emerged from the ocean with a hefty yellowfin tuna (pictured), one of several big fish the group hauled in.

Not to be outdone, Ota’s diving partner Lance Ching shows off a sizeable catch of his own.

From left: Ching, Corey Fujita, Owen Fujita, Ota and John Park.

Photos courtesy Reyna Ota