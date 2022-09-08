Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim on Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs, leading the Angels to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Ohtani drove the first pitch he saw in the third inning from left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-9) over the rightcenter field wall with one runner on, pushing the Halos’ lead to 4-0 at Angel Stadium.

In the seventh, the two-way star added his 32nd homer of the season to left-center off Garrett Hill, making it 8-0.

“I feel good about the way I’m seeing pitches and the way I’m swinging, so I want to continue,” Ohtani said. “I’ve seen some balls off my bat find holes lately. That’s different from the early part of the season.”

Ohtani is now alone in second in the AL home run race, behind only Aaron Judge, who homered for the third straight game Monday to bring his tally to 54 in the New York Yankees’ 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Judge and Ohtani are among the top contenders for the league’s MVP.

With three hits, Ohtani now has 500 in MLB. He also had 296 hits in Japan’s Pacific League before moving to the Angels in 2018.

On Friday in St. Louis, Lars Nootbaar clubbed his 11th home run of the season, a 404-foot, two-run dinger in the Cardinals’ 8-0 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki had a pair of hits for the Cubs in the loss.