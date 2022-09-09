Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that three men were charged Sept. 6 for a series of daytime robberies over the past five months, including the pistol-whipping of an older shopper in the 99 Ranch Market parking lot in Rowland Heights.

“These brazen crimes – all of which occurred during the day – are deeply troubling. The victims had their sense of safety shattered,” Gascón said. “The majority of the people victimized were from the Asian American community and I know that this has caused significant community trauma. I hope that all of those who have been impacted by this spree of violence sleep better tonight knowing that those who caused harm will be held accountable.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon

Dangelo Thomas (dob 5/1/97) was charged in Case KA131239 with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse. Demoryie Watts (dob 9/19/00) was charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse, while Eric Burham (dob 11/7/00) faces one count of second-degree robbery. Thomas and Watts also face special allegations of personally using a firearm.

The defendants were expected to be arraigned Thursday in Department N of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.

On July 9, a 64-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were in a grocery store parking lot in Rowland Heights when Thomas and Watts allegedly assaulted the man with a handgun several times. The man’s Rolex watch was stolen and he suffered serious injuries.

In April, Thomas is accused of robbing a 40-year-old man in the 500 block of Glendale Avenue in Glendale. A Rolex watch, jewelry and cash were stolen.

Thomas also allegedly committed three separate robberies on May 9 during the day — all in less than two hours — in Rosemead, La Puente and Temple City. Among the items taken were a Rolex watch, a designer purse and cash.

Two days later, all three defendants are accused of robbing a 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in the 3800 block of San Fernando Road in Glendale. Various items and cash were taken.

The following week, Thomas allegedly robbed two people in Fullerton in Orange County, stealing roughly about $10,000.

Twice in June, Thomas and Watts allegedly committed additional robberies in Temple City. In one of the robberies, about $14,000 was stolen.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.