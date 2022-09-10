WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Kirsten Allen released the following statement on Sept. 7:

Vice President Kamala Harris

“From Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, Republic of Korea. The vice president is traveling to Tokyo on behalf of President Biden to lead the presidential delegation to the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan.

“Her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. Additional members of the delegation will be announced at a later date.

“In both Tokyo and Seoul, the vice president will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives in a series of engagements that will highlight the strength of the United States’ alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world.”

Abe served as prime minister of Japan and president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, becoming the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. He was assassinated on July 8 while giving a speech in Nara.