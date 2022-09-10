Eugene Euji Matsumura, 73, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, after living an adventurous and full life.

Eugene Matsumura was born in Los Angeles to parents, Roy and Tomiko Matsumura. He is survived and loved by his children, Alex, Adam, and Ally Matsumura; by his grandchildren, Niko, Mason, and Hailey; and two brothers, Victor and Mitchell Matsumura. Eugene graduated from Dorsey High School, where he was senior class president in 1966. He received his bachelor’s degree in printing management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and had a long career in printing, inspired by his father’s family printing business and employment at The Rafu Shimpo. He retired from Costco in Seattle, Wash., as Director of Printing Operations.

Eugene will be remembered for his charismatic personality, sense of humor, and an ability to inspire people wherever he went. He gave those around him the ability to be optimistic against all odds. Eugene loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren above all else.

Rest easy, Dad. Thank you for always believing in your kids’ dreams no matter how big they seemed.

Due to COVID, a virtual memorial and small gathering celebrating Eugene’s life will be held in the near future.