March 10, 1921 – August 25, 2022

Yoshio Kozono, 101 years old, born in Kagoshima, Japan and a resident of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on August 25, 2022. Predeceased by his wife, Nobuko; and his son, Hiroshi John; Yoshio is survived by his son, Sam (Susie) Kozono; daughter-in-law, Lillian Kozono; and grandchildren, David Eiichi Kozono MD, PhD, Jeffrey Yuji Kozono, Melissa Sayuri Kozono and Mitchell Tatsuya Kozono PharmD; sisters-in-law ,Tokie (Shigeo) Mitani and Yoko Maeda of Kagoshima; nephew, Dale (Yoko) Mitani; and many relatives in Japan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at L.A. Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, located at 815 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The temple requests a guest list for COVID contact tracing, so please RSVP to yoshiokozono@gmail.com.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441