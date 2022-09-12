On the afternoon of Sept. 9, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Tokyo and signed a condolence book in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Cabinet Public Affairs Office)

TOKYO — On Sept. 9, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on the same day (Sept. 8 local time), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a letter of condolence to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss.

In the letter, Kishida stated he is deeply saddened by the news and extended his heartfelt condolences to the British royal family, the government and people of the United Kingdom as well as the Commonwealth on behalf of the Government and people of Japan.

He also recognized that Her Majesty played a tremendous role working for global peace and prosperity during her 70-year reign as the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British royal family.

He further touched upon the development of Japan-U.K. bilateral ties supported by the traditional friendly relations between Japan’s imperial family and the British royal family, thanks to Queen Elizabeth’s great contributions, including her visit to Japan in 1975. He said that Japan’s thoughts are with the U.K. as the people overcome this deepest sadness.

A woman offers flowere in front of the British Embassy in Tokyo on Sept. On the afternoon of Sept. 9 following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On the same day, Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi issued a letter of condolence to U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

In the letter, Hayashi stated that he is deeply saddened to learn the loss of Her Majesty right after a telephone meeting with Cleverly the night before, and expressed his deepest condolences to the British royal family, the government and people of the U.K. as well as the British Commonwealth.

Moreover, he mentioned that the queen had formed robust relations with Japan over the years, including her visit to Japan in 1975, which marked a great leap forward in the friendly relationship between Japan and the U.K.

He also expressed his deepest respect for her unparalleled contribution to the development of bilateral relations and to the peace and prosperity of the international community.

Photo taken in May 2011 shows shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip explaining to Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito about items related to the Japanese imperial family at the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. (Kyodo Photo)

A statement from Emperor Naruhito conveyed by the Imperial Household Agency exalted the queen’s life of service, saying, “I express my heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness. From my heart, I declare my gratitude and esteem for her many achievements and contributions.”

The emperor also sent condolences from him and his wife, Empress Masako, to the queen’s son, who immediately became King Charles III.

During her visit to Japan, the first by a British monarch, the queen met with Emperor Hirohito (the current emperor’s grandfather), known posthumously as Emperor Showa.