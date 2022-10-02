UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center is pleased to announce that the 2022-2023 Aratani CARE Award applications will be accepted between Monday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.

Awards will be announced in January 2023. Information about the funding and how to apply is available at the Aratani CARE website: http://www.aratanicare.org/

Sakaye and George Aratani

The George and Sakaye Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment or Aratani CARE Awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff, and faculty will receive particular consideration.

Award recipients must list and acknowledge UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award as co-sponsors on all PR and programs.

Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000 to $5,000. Recent past awardees include:

• Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, “Day of Remembrance 2022 — Camp Creativity: Resilience through Art” program;

• Midori Fujioka, “Japanese Poems, Inscriptions and Messages at Angel Island, 1910-1945” digital and print project;

• Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, “Sustainable Little Tokyo: Senior Academy” classes in shodo, ukulele, and ikebana;

• Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy, “Restoring Compassion: Bringing Culturally Sensitive Senior Care Services to the Nikkei Community” film project;

• Little Tokyo Historical Society, “Japanese Americans at 800 Traction” research project;

• UCLA Nikkei Student Union, “36th Annual Cultural Night” production;

• Vigilant Love, “Solidarity Arts Fellowship Program.”

Specific questions about the Aratani CARE Award that are not covered on the website may be sent to the Aratani CARE Team’s email address, aratanicare@aasc.ucla.edu.