On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, the Okinawa Association of America (OAA) will host their third information session for the 7th Worldwide Uchinaanchu Taikai/Festival (Oct. 30-Nov. 3 in Okinawa).

It will be held virtually on Zoom. For attendees who do not have Internet access, a very limited number of in-person spots will be available at the OAA Center in Gardena. RSVP is required to attend: http://tinyurl.com/oaa-taikai-22 (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).

Parties affiliated with the OAA who are interested in traveling to Okinawa for the festivities are highly encouraged to attend the information session to learn about travel visa updates, Japan’s smartphone requirements, and other important things to know. There will also be information about the OAA’s group “uniform,” participating in the international parade, and planned excursions and gatherings.

Registration for the Taikai/Festival is required by 8 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Established in 1990, the Festival/Taikai is hosted by the Okinawa Prefectural Government (OPG) and serves as a grand “homecoming” for Okinawan immigrants and descendants. This is a fantastic opportunity for Okinawans to deepen their roots as well as interact with international communities, with an extensive range of activities.

This Festival/Taikai is the only event of its kind in all of Japan. Okinawa Prefecture was once the independent Ryūkyū Kingdom and that sense of unique identity and rich cultural heritage has remained strong among Okinawan natives, those who emigrated, and descendants around the world. The first Okinawan immigrants arrived in California over a century ago.

In-person attendees at the OAA-hosted session are required to RSVP (walk-ins not accepted) and follow the OAA’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The event will be recorded and an edited version will be available at a later date.

Although the OAA will not be handling travel arrangements, support and registration assistance will be available for current OAA members. Interested parties are also encouraged to visit the Festival/Taikai’s official multilingual website: http://wuf2022.com

Contact the OAA for more information: (310) 532-1929 (leave a message) or oaamensore@gmail.com. The OAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Okinawan culture. Facebook/Instagram: @oaamensore