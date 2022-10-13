After a two-year hiatus, the Maryknoll Karate Club held its 35th chicken teriyaki and bingo fundraiser on Sept. 18.

The annual event featured Maryknoll’s famous barbecue chicken teriyaki plates using a recipe handed down through generations.

It is regarded by many as one of the best-tasting anywhere, with the club serving some 1,500 plates every year.

The cash bingo game annually attracts players from all over the community, novices and veterans alike, with generous cash pots and free raffle prizes in between games.

Photos courtesy Maryknoll Karate Club