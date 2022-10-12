The West L.A. Community Coalition, supported by the WLA Sawtelle Neighborhood Council, presents a forum with the Council District 11 candidates on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the West Los Angeles Municipal Building and Bandshell, 1645 Corinth Ave.

Traci Park and Erin Darling

This event is an opportunity for Sawtelle community voices to be heard.

The discussion with candidates Erin Darling and Traci Park will be moderated by Neighborhood Council President Jamie Keeton. Sawtelle stakeholder Nancy Vescovo will give opening remarks. The candidates have agreed to stay afterwards to talk to individuals.

Darling and Park, both lawyers, were the top finishers among eight candidates in the June primary. The winner in the November general election will replace Councilmember Mike Bonin, who is not seeking re-election.

In addition to West L.A., the district includes Venice, Mar Vista, Playa del Rey, Westchester and Brentwood.

Darling, whose legal career has focused on civil rights, tenant protection and criminal defense, has served on the Venice Neighborhood Council and the Los Angeles County Beach Commission. His endorsers include State Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymembers Isaac Bryan, Laura Friedman and Tina McKinnor, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the L.A. County Democratic Party, and several unions.

Park has represented cities and other government entities on employee relations, led worker training sessions, and defended government agencies against lawsuits. Her endorsers include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, business organizations and some unions, including those representing police and firefighters.

Links:

https://www.westlacommunitycoalition.org/

https://www.westlasawtelle.org/