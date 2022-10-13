Changemakers Summit 2022, a national AAPI Youth Conference, will be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT.

Created in partnership with Act to Change, Hate Is a Virus, and Stop AAPI Hate, the summit is designed to support, connect and develop the next generation of AAPI youth activists.

This year the conference will center around the theme of “Intergenerational & Intersectional Activism.” The target audience is AAPI youth ranging from middle school to college students. As a broader forum for the AAPI community to center and support youth leaders, they invite educators, mentors, and other leaders within the AAPI community to participate and share their knowledge.

There will be a variety of workshops, speaker panels, and community discussions that attendees can choose to partake in, across three different tracks:

• Who Are We? (Identity Development)

• What Impacts Us? (Issue Exploration)

• How Can We Create Change? (Skill-Building) More information at http://hateisavirus.org/changemakers-summit