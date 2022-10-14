Generations of the Miyano family at the Compton High induction celebration: Corey, Colleen, Seitaro and Brandon.

As Los Angeles sweltered under the Labor Day weekend’s record-breaking temperatures, a small, loyal group of athletes gathered in the shade of giant ficus trees at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro.

Sei Miyano with model Simone Pirtle, who presented the award.

This was the sixth annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Compton Senior High School Classic Football Program, which honors outstanding individuals who have brought recognition and pride to the city and the school.

Better known as “Legends & Legacy,” this annual event is organized by Loyd Hooper, a 1981 graduate and athlete from CHS. Previous honorees include Pete Roselle, NFL commissioner, and Duke Snider, Los Angeles Dodgers, both of the Class of 1944.

This year, Seitaro Miyano was nominated by his former quarterback Louis Johnson, Class of 1974.

Miyano spent his childhood in Rohwer, a prison camp in Arkansas, and then the family resettled in East Los Angeles. He attended Belvedere Junior High School and then starred as QB for the Garfield High School Bulldogs. He also played at East Los Angeles Junior College before distinguishing himself as a “Small College All-American” and as a part of the Whittier College Athletic Hall of Fame for posting an undefeated conference season in 1961.

A page from the Hall of Fame ceremony program.

Miyano coached football at CHS from 1968 to 1974. He went on to coach at Belmont High School and Gardena High School before retiring in 2000. His outstanding leadership and the mentoring of his young players earned him respect and admiration throughout his career.

Six members of the 1974 team came to pay tribute to their beloved “Coach M.” They recounted the story of an incredible victory over Long Beach Poly on their Homecoming Night. What a team!

Sei Miyano with the Class of ’74 football team.

The Hall of Fame induction program also honored 16 other individuals who have succeeded in their athletic careers as well as rapper/entertainer Andre Young, better known as Dr. Dre, who has donated $10 million toward the building of a new high school in the proud City of Compton.

Next year’s inductees hopefully will include the tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams as well as Mickey Cureton of UCLA and NFL fame.

For further information or to contribute to support this annual event, contact Loyd Hooper at (323) 806-7566.