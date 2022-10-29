Etsuo “Eddie” Sekine passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2022, at 91 years old. Etsuo was born on June 6, 1931, in Saitama, Japan, and he and his wife Mariko have been residents of Culver City, Calif., since 1965. He was an architectural draftsman, working first for private firms, and later working for the L.A. Community College District in facilities design for 18 years until he retired.

Etsuo enjoyed trout fishing, especially in Mammoth Lakes and Bishop, Calif. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with groups from the Venice Free Methodist Church and Venice Japanese Community Center. In his later years, his joy was his backyard garden and sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors.

Etsuo is survived by his wife, Mariko (“Mary”); daughters, Kathy Sekine and Nancy (Fred) Toppel; and many nieces and nephews and their families in the U.S. and Japan.

The family held a private Celebration of Life service on October 27, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Venice Free Methodist Church Facilities Expansion Fund.

