Edith Natsue Shishima, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 6, 2022. Edith is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Takeshi Shishima; daughter-in-law, Kathy Nogawa Shishima; and siblings, Harriet Shinsato, Barbara Zakabi, Florence Watanabe, and Lawrence Zakabi.

She is survived by her loving family: children, Eric (Charlene Takara) Shishima, Stacy (Randy Mariano) Shishima, Lynne Gerber, and Ronnie Shishima; grandchildren, Chase and Kylie; Celina and Simone; Lauren, Christian and Kendall; Skye, Alex and Terry; great-grandchild, Princeton; brothers, Douglas (Esther-died 2019) Zakabi, James (Miyo) Zakabi; and sister, Dorothy (Chet) Gage.

Surviving in-laws include: brother-in-law, Bill (Emi) Shishima; sisters-in-law, Keiko Hamagiwa and Michiko (Dave) Iwata; brother-in-law, Paul (Kay) Shishima; also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private family celebration of life service was held on October 26, 2022, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden.”

