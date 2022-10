The Dodgers may have been feeling down in more ways than one after their Game 3 loss to the Padres in the NLDS on Wednesday. The game was delayed briefly when a white-fronted goose took up residence in shallow right field, then decided to relax near the Dodgers’ on-deck circle. A stadium crew eventually tossed a towel onto and removed the winged scene-stealer, who instantly became a social media celebrity.

MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo