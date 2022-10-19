Above and below: Anime and cosplay, as well as traditional culture, style and cuisine, will be highlighted at the Orange County Japan Fair this weekend.

COSTA MESA — The 12th OC Japan Fair is bringing Japan to Southern California from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23.

Enjoy shopping, food, and learning about Japanese culture at one of the Southland’s largest Japanese cultural festivals at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa.

“We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan,” said a spokesperson for the event. “The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.

Must-see sights of the fair:

On Saturday and Sunday, the main stage will host a fascinating fish-cutting demonstration by a chef from a renowned tuna company in Japan.



• Tuna Cutting Show

World-class sushi! On Saturday and Sunday, the main stage will host an exciting Tuna Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese tuna company. Traditional Japanese street foods such as okonomiyaki, takoyaki, yakisoba, yakitori, shaved ice, ramen, pork cutlet sandwich, taiyaki and many more will be available on-site.

• VR Experience

Japanese Crane Game company Kiddleton will bring the first VR machine to the U.S. from Japan. “Cosmo Balloon” is a VR attraction that takes you around the world in a balloon. The experience of riding together in a single balloon and feeling the wind in the sky is suitable for everyone from children to the elderly.

• Cosplay

A wide selection of food and drink will be featured at the fair.

Ever wanted to visit a maid café? Experience an environment similar to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara with the festival’s very own pop-up. Not to mention a huge number of high-quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won’t want to miss the coolest costumes of all at the live cosplay show on Saturday.

• Oiran Dochu

On Saturday and Sunday, the Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will walk from the stage to the lawn area. Oiran Dochu is a re-enactment of processions done by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo period, to advertise the houses they worked in. The re-enactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.

• Japanese Traditional Exhibits and Performances

Featuring Japanese cultural exhibits, booths, and performances, including shodo (calligraphy), a taiko drum performance, and Bon Odori. Enjoy live performances by famous Japanese artists at the main stage. The main entertainment acts are a traditional koto performance by Yuki Yasuda, kabuki-style music by Fuji Japanese Music Ensemble, and Nihon buyoh (traditional Japanese dance) by Fujima Kan Ayano.

Hours: Oct. 21, 5-11 p.m.; Oct. 22, 12-10 p.m.; Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info: (310) 809-5479, info@jpp-usa.com, http://oc-japanfair.com. OC Japan Fair is also on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Photos courtesy OC Japan Fair