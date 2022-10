In preparation for the Nov. 8 election, members and supporters of Nikkei Progressives have been holding voter registration and voter awareness activities in Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza on weekends, concluding on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pictured: Back row, from left — Valerie Morishige, Mike Murase, Gloria Fujita, Kathy Masaoka, June Hibino, Carrie Morita, Issay Matsumoto, Nina Nakao; front row, from left — Joy Yamaguchi, Kayla Yamada, Kimi Maru, Caitlin O’Brien. For more information, email NikkeiProgressives@gmail.com.