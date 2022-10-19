Cory Shiozaki (second from left) leads a walking tour of Manzanar.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m., join Cory Shiozaki, director of “The Manzanar Fishing Club,” for Manzanar’s wartime fishing stories brought to life.

Following an abbreviated screening of the 2012 documentary, Shiozaki will share stories of Manzanar’s fishermen who snuck away from camp under cover of darkness to fish some of the Eastern Sierra’s best local fishing holes.

Joining him to answer visitors’ questions will be Michael Nakamura, 2nd unit director of photography for the documentary, and Dylan Wakasa, assistant docent and junior ranger. The noon program will begin with an illustrated talk held in the Manzanar Visitor Center, be followed by a driving and walking tour from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring water and snacks and wear sturdy shoes, a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

The entire program will take about 3½ hours, but guests may drop out of the tour at any time.

The “Manzanar Fishing Club” crew will conduct an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup the following day. Signups for that event are closed but inquiries for next year’s spring cleanup can be made to 2filmdocs@gmail.com.

All programs are free and open to the public. Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence. The Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit Manzanar at https://www.nps.gov/manz or on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.