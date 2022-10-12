Hiroshima Kenjinkai of Southern California (HKSC) announced its 2022 scholarship program in August. At the September month-end, however, it was noted that applications were coming in more slowly than had been expected.

Therefore, the Kenjinkai is now making efforts to encourage its membership to urge those qualified within their family circles, if any, to apply for the HKSC scholarship program in 2022. Five applicants selected will be recognized at the annual Kenjinkai general meeting held concurrently at its New Year’s event in late January 2023. Each of the selected will receive $750 along with a certificate.

The application deadline is Dec. 10. The program details and the application form are available either at the Anzen Hardware store in Little Tokyo (309 E. 1st St., Los Angeles) or by contacting the Scholarship Committee chair, Dr. Charles Igawa, by phone, (562) 818-7857, or via email at icigawa@gmail.com before Dec. 1.

The applicants must be members of the HKSC organization or of the current HKSC member family. The membership for 2022 can be secured at any time of the year by registering and paying the membership fee of $10 per year per family. The membership of the grandparents, however, would not qualify the grandchildren.