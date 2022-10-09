Volunteers of the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, will host the 2022 Kokoro Craft Show with 56 vendors on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The craft show is a free, in-person event and JANM members will receive early entry. Shoppers who spend $25 will receive free, same-day admission to the museum’s exhibitions and a 10% discount coupon to several Little Tokyo restaurants.

Products include hand-painted apparel, apparel for babies, kids, and pets, framed art, bronze sculptures, ceramics, food, jewelry, gifts, glass art, shibori, stationery, embroidered towels, totes, origami, and more. The craft show will also feature a taiko performance at 12:30 p.m.

“Our Kokoro volunteers put together an amazing craft show each year to assist JANM and it has become an event that everyone looks forward to in the fall. Their boundless energy and enthusiasm is a wonderful demonstration of their dedication to JANM’s mission,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of JANM and proceeds will benefit the museum’s cultural and educational programs. Kokoro is a Japanese word meaning heart, mind, and spirit. The first Kokoro Craft Show was in 2009, created as a volunteer fundraising event for JANM during a national economic downturn.

For more information, visit http://kokorocraftshow.com or email kokorocraftshow@gmail.com. Stay up to date with the craft show on Facebook and Instagram.