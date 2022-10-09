With Halloween just around the corner, those looking for a good scare have plenty of ghoulish options around SoCal.

Knott’s Scary Farm (above) is the largest and most haunting Halloween event in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can’t be found anywhere else. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows, and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Visit www.knotts.com.

At Universal Studios (all other photos), Halloween Horror Nights features eight haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, a live show and exhilarating attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything or skeptical of everyone, remember, never go alone. Visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.

Both attractions are NOT recommended for little ones under the age of 13. No masks or costumes.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo