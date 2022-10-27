L.A. Daiku will present its 12th annual concert, “Choral Sounds of Autumn,” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena.

Program will include:

“Benedictus” by Orlando di Lasso

“Qui sequitur me” from “Cantiones Duarum Vocum” Noh by Orlando di Lasso

“Kyrie eleison” and “Gloria” from “Mass for three voices” by William Byrd

“A Psalm of Comfort” by Jeffrey Bernstein

“Furusato no Shiki,” arranged by Shunichiro Genda

“Something Told the Wild Geese,” music by Sherri Porterfield, lyrics by Rachel Field

“Try to Remember” from the musical “The Fantasticks,” music by Harvey Schmidt, lyrics by Tom Jones

“Jerusalem,” stanzas from William Blake’s “Prophetic Books,” music by Hubert Parry

“Peace Will Come” by Tom Paxton

L.A. Daiku derives both its name and inspiration from Beethoven’s Ninth (“Daiku” in Japanese), which sings of love and peace for all humanity. L.A. Daiku is a member of the All Japan Association of Daiku Choral Societies for Singing Daiku.

Supported by Los Angeles County Arts & Culture.

Free admission but donations are welcome. Info: LADaiku@aol.com