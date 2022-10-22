From left: Dr. James McKeever, AFT 1521 president; Kelsey Iino; Arlene Inouye, UTLA; Francisco Delgado, LACCD student; Ingrid Gunnell, Glendale School District board member.

“Good Trouble” was the theme for a Labor for Kelsey Iino campaign fundraiser held on Oct. 8 at Boomtown Brewery in Los Angeles.

Iino, an appointed member of the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees, is running for election to Seat 7 on the board on Nov. 8.

Event organizers included Natalina Montero, AFT (American Federation of Teachers) 1521; IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local 11; Belinda Lum, Los Rios CFT (California affiliate of AFT representing educators and classified professionals); Ingrid Gunnell and Arlene Inouye, UTLA (United Teachers Los Angeles); and SEIU (Service Employees International Union) 99.

Kelsey Iino with her parents, Steve Nagano (left) and Patty Nagano, and LACCD Chancellor Dr. Francisco Rodriguez.

“We are a group of people that care about change,” said Iino, a product and instructor of the community college system. “We need folks that genuinely care about the community college system and I am that person. I am so grateful to my family, friends, labor family, education family, and community. We’ve all shown up in ways beyond my imagination and my heart is so full. I’m holding on, standing proud, and I’m giving it my all. Thank you!”

Iino, who has also been endorsed by the Los Angeles Chapter of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, is running on a slate with Steven Veres (Seat 2), Sara Hernandez (Seat 4) and Gabriel Buelna (Seat 6).

“Each one of us comes from unique backgrounds that have the best interests of the district at heart, and together we will work to advocate for the LACCD students, staff, faculty, and community,” she said.

