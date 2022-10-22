The City of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Ok Ja Kim, an 81-year-old female.

On Aug. 2, around 7:41 p.m., officers from the LAPD’s Topanga Division responded to a radio call of an arson death investigation at a residence located in the 20800 block of Martha Street. When officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived, they discovered the deceased victim burned in her bedroom, which showed extensive signs of arson.

Ok Ja Kim

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was found by concerned family members after she failed to show up for a family function that evening. The subsequent investigation revealed the victim was brutally murdered, having suffered sharp and blunt-force injuries, and strangled during a home invasion robbery sometime between the evening prior on Aug. 1 to the horrific discovery the next day on Aug. 2.

Kim was retired and lived alone after her husband died last year.

“I think the public absolutely needs to understand the details of this crime,” said the victim’s daughter, Clara Kim, during a news conference on Oct. 20. “They need to understand that we are all vulnerable to a level of vulgarity and disgust that just exists in this world, and people need to act. This could have been anyone’s family. This could have been your mom, this could have been your dad.”

LAPD Detective Sharon Kim commented, “I have worked many years in homicide and even more than that investigating violent crime, and I can honestly say that in my entire career I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a senseless and brutal act of murder.”

Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau request the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Kim, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.