Deputy Chief Peggy York and Judge Lance Ito at the Japanese American National Museum in 2014. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Area Community Police Station was renamed in honor of the LAPD’s first female deputy chief, Margaret “Peggy” York, on Oct. 28.

The station is located at 3353 San Fernando Rd.

Family members participating in the dedication were retired Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lance Ito, York’s husband; and York’s children, Cynthia York Shadian and David York.

Other dignitaries present included Mayor Eric Garcetti; City Councilmember Joe Buscaino; Police Commission President William Briggs II; Police Commissioner Eileen Decker; Police Chief Michel Moore; Assistant General Manager Claudia Luna, L.A. Civil + Human Rights and Equality Department; Commander Ruby Flores, diversity, equity and inclusion officer and president of Los Angeles Women Police Officers and Associates; Capt. Chris Waters, commanding officer, Northeast Area Police Station; retired Lt. Helen Kidder, York’s 1968 academy classmate and partner as LAPD’s first all-female homicide investigation team.

York was born Aug. 4, 1941 in Canton, Ohio. She was appointed to the LAPD in 1965 as a radio telephone operator and worked this assignment until 1968 when she entered the Police Academy.

York was appointed as a policewoman on April 22, 1968. She began her career during a time when women were only allowed to work certain assignments and did not have pay or benefit parity with their male counterparts. She persevered and helped pioneer a path for women to ascend to ranks within the department that were previously unattainable.

During her tenure, she worked a variety of assignments as an investigator, most notably as one-half of an all-female homicide investigation team that was the inspiration for the 1980s TV show “Cagney and Lacey,” and went on to become a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and commander, culminating her career as the first female deputy chief of the department.

York retired on Nov. 17, 2002 and was last assigned to Operations-Central Bureau. She passed away on Oct. 17, 2021.

Chief Moore said, “Deputy Chief York was a consummate professional. She joined policing at a time when women were faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles. As a pioneer, she demonstrated true grit and utilized her talents to ascend to the highest ranks within the department. Along the way, she touched many lives and it was truly an honor to have worked alongside such a humble leader.

“The dedication and renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station is a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire the present-day women and men of the Los Angeles Police Department and future generations.”

Commander Flores said, “Today we honor and memorialize our dear chief. The love she had for this department is immeasurable and today we show her how much it loves her back, by materializing her impact on the department. Her name will persevere the test of time and signify to current and future women that they can attain whatever they set their hearts to.

“We will carry on that flame that burned inside Chief York’s soul. We climb the hills she once climbed alone, because she not only led the way, but because she showed us how.”