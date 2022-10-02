Rep. Doris Matsui (second from left) at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. President Biden is on the stage.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) released the following statement on Sept. 28 after the Biden-Harris Administration convened the second-ever White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health:

“The food we eat, the farms and systems that provide for us, and the health outcomes in our community are all part of the same tapestry, necessitating a comprehensive strategy to strengthen every link in the chain. This White House vonference is the culmination of months of hard work, and I am proud to have tapped Chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Santana Diaz as our region’s representatives at the conference.

“Here in Sacramento, we have long realized the importance of accessible, healthy, local food. We have focused on food security and nutrition as being crucial pieces to positive health outcomes. We have made sure that we address the social determinants of health – and that we look at each of these issues through the lens of equity and inclusion.

“Today, leaders from across the nation came together to work on a roadmap forward and I am proud to have made sure that Sacramento’s ideas shine as an example for the entire country to follow.”

In August, Matsui worked with community partners to convene a regional listening session to gather Sacramento’s input and recommendations for the conference. She also hosted Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chair of the House Rules Committee and co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, in Sacramento to highlight the work being done locally in preparation for the conference.

The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health was brought together to catalyze national action. It laid out a transformational vision for ending hunger and reducing diet-related disease by 2030 – all while closing disparities among the communities that are impacted most.

More information is available at: https://health.gov/our-work/nutrition-physical-activity/white-house-conference-hunger-nutrition-and-health/conference-details