NORWALK — After a two year hiatus due to COVID, the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center welcomes friends and neighbors back to their Holiday Boutique and Hawaiian Style Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 8.

This tradition began in 1993 and continues to provide great food, an early start on holiday shopping, and the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors.

Join the many hungry guests who come early to start the morning off with a hearty Hawaiian style pancake breakfast, featuring Portuguese sausage, rice, pancakes, and eggs. (Yes, soy sauce will be provided.) Pancake tickets are $10 at the door. Breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. For more information, email nyspancakebreakfast1@gmail.com.

After breakfast, take a stroll through the Holiday Boutique. Meet and talk to the friendly vendors and local crafters who are glad to help you find unique gifts for you, your family, and friends. Boutique hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Be sure to stop by the Holiday Kitchen and pick up the “Best Orange Chicken in Town,” specially prepared by Chef Johnson Chang of Norwalk Judo. Have this delectable dish for your lunch or dinner. What a perfect way to end a busy day.

Funds raised through the Hawaiian Style Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Kitchen support scholarships for Norwalk Youth Sports and Norwalk Judo high school students.

The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center is located at 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk. For more information, go to http://sejscc.org or phone (562) 863-5996.