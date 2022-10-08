The world lost a small but beautiful spark of joy, kindness, and hope when Miko Yoshimine passed away quietly on Monday, September 19, 2022, due to complications from pneumonia. Eunice Miwako Yoshimine, known to all as Miko, was born in Anaheim, Calif. in 1928 to Rev. Yoshimasa and Umeko (Miyoshi) Shigekawa. She was the last surviving of seven siblings: Takashi, Haru, Yuri, Mari, John, and David.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Rev. Carl Yoshimine; three sons, Jon, Jeffrey (Susan), and Jordan; three grandchildren, Willa (Brandon) Overland, Avery (Keegan) Dwyer, and Devon (Michelle) Yoshimine; and four great-grandchildren, Truly, Stella, Rory, and Castor.

Miko lived a full and meaningful life of service and care, partnering in over a half-century of pastoral work in Fowler, Los Angeles, Glendale, Venice, Anaheim and Clovis, Calif. Through her quiet and selfless example, Miko taught us all patience, humility, tolerance, optimism, and a genuine embrace of people from all walks of life.

A memorial service will be held at the Anaheim Japanese Free Methodist Church on Saturday, November 12, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1001 North Mayflower Street, Anaheim, CA 92801. (714) 827-0782.