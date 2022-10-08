A memorial service for Richard Itomura, 67, architect, artist, potter, gardener, beekeeper, family man and Los Angeles, Calif.-born Yonsei who died September 3, 2022, in Burbank, was held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Kubota Mortuary, Los Angeles.

He is predeceased by his parents, Dickie and Shirley Itomura; brother, Richard Scott Itomura; and survived by his wife, Kathryn Itomura; sons, Paul (Stephanie) and David (Nicole) Cerra; grandchildren, Esme and Keenan Cerra; brothers, Stephen, Kenneth (Terrie), Edison (Rhonda), Douglas (Judy) Itomura; and sisters, Judith and Stacey Itomura; also survived by many beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449