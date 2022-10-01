October 20, 1929 – July 17, 2022

Osamu Imai, 92-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away at Merrill Gardens on July 17, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, June Michiko Imai, and son, Kenneth Brien Imai. He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Sandy Imai; sons, Scott and Stuart (Koko) Imai; grandsons, Bryce and Meka Imai; also survived by other relatives.

A graveside, aloha-casual service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Allison Mark of Faith United Methodist Church officiating.

There will not be a reception due to COVID. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441