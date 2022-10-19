The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will be holding a meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Kathleen Ross Allee

Guest speaker will be Kathleen Ross Allee, a yoga specialist and favorite from many times in the past. She is a yoga therapist and clinical health educator for the Center for Healthy Living at Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills, where she applies her skills helping people with a variety of health issues, including stress, emotional health, insomnia, and smoking cessation, as well as her ongoing yoga therapy classes for the patients, including those with Parkinson’s disease.

She has developed yoga therapy and exercise programs throughout Southern California and continues to teach classes to support cancer treatment at Cedars Sinai-Tower Hematology, Cedars Sinai Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Center, Cedars Sinai/Brandman Breast Center, Toweerr Cancer Research Foundation, and USC Keck and USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend. RSVP is appreciated. For information, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796, or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.