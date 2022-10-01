August 10, 1919 – September 1, 2022

Sachiye Yoshihara, 103-year-old, Fresno-born, resident of La Mirada, peacefully passed away at home on September 1. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Masami Yoshihara. She is survived by her loving family: son, Arthur Yoshihara; daughters, Emi (Stephen) Koehler, and Denise (Ron) Hatakeyama; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and relatives residing in the USA and Japan.

Funeral service was held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Interment service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Rimban William Briones was the officiant.

