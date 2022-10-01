Funeral services for the late Mitsuko Sato, 99-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 15, 2022, will be held on Thursday, October 13, 10:30 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Kazuo Sato, and siblings, Mamoru Kifune and Yoshiko Kuwabara; she is survived by her sons, Conrad and Duncan (Carol) Sato; granddaughter, Alyssa (Ken) Pham; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441