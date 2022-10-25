Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León (right) speaks with City Council President Pro Tem Mitch O’Farrell before leaving a council meeting on Oct. 11. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Save Our Seniors Network last week issued the following statement on the controversy surrounding the Los Angeles City Council:

“Councilmembers Gilbert Cedillo and Kevin de León must resign from the Los Angeles City Council immediately!

“Save Our Seniors Network (SOSN) expresses their outrage and disappointment with Councilman Kevin de León’s direct involvement in the disturbing and racist October 2021 meeting held in secret among Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gilbert Cedillo, and labor leader Ron Herrera.”

When the recording — which showed bias against African Americans, Oaxacans and other communities — was made public earlier this month, Martinez resigned as council president and later gave up her council seat, and Herrera resigned as head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

Despite pressure from community groups and elected officials, including President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom, de León has said he does not plan to resign. Cedillo also remains in office but, having lost his re-election bid earlier this year, will be replaced by community activist Eunisses Hernandez.

SOSN, which fights for healthcare equality for Japanese American and other seniors, was formed to advocate for the residents of the former Keiro facilities acquired by Pacifica Companies.