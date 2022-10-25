ORANGE — Musco Center and Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences present “An Evening with George Takei, Actor, Author, and Activist” on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Musco Center for the Arts, 1 University Dr., Orange, on the Chapman University campus.

Known around the world for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the “Star Trek” TV and film series, actor, activist, and social media sensation George Takei has since become a prominent voice for immigrant and LGBTQIA+ rights, particularly in his poignant recollections of his childhood spent behind the barbed-wire enclosures of U.S. incarceration camps during World War II. His story is told in the graphic memoir “They Called Us Enemy.”

Also known for such TV series as “Heroes” and “The Terror: Infamy,” plus appearances as himself in “Third Rock from the Sun” and “The Big Bang Theory,” Takei was the subject of a documentary, “To Be Takei,” and an exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum titled “New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei.” He made his Broadway debut in the musical “Allegiance,” which is based on the wartime experiences of Japanese Americans, and will also star in the show’s London premiere next year.

The entire Chapman community and the general public are invited to attend. Tickets start at $40. Reservations: https://muscocenter.org/Online/mapSelect.asp

Takei’s talk is part of “Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies,” hosted by Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. For more information, visit: https://www.chapman.edu/wilkinson/about/events/etw-ethnicstudies.aspx

This project has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the NEH.

To register your vehicle for free event parking, go to: https://chapman.nupark.com/v2/events#/events

Visit https://custayinghealthy.chapman.edu/ for the latest COVID-19 protocols for Chapman visitors.