A funeral service for Staci Tamiko Yamano Kent, 46-year-old, Bellflower, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away due to a tragic automobile accident on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kent; parents, Fred and Patty Yamano; brother, Scott Yamano; beloved rescue dogs, Denzel Washington and Bruce Willis; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449