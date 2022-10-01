A private service for the late Haruso Ida, 90-year-old, Seattle, Washington-born, resident of Whittier, who passed away on September 2, 2022, were held on Friday, September 30, at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Shizuyo Ida; children, Julie (Roy) Yoshino and Craig (Judy) Ida; grandchildren, Kevin Yoshino, Stephanie Ida, Nicole Yoshino, Mitchell (Alexandra) Ida and Curtis Ida; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

