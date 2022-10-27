East West Players presents “The Brothers Paranormal” by Prince Gomolvilas, directed by Jeff Liu, from Nov. 17 to Dec. 11.

After a nationwide increase in sightings of “Asian-looking ghosts,” two Thai brothers – one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest – struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business when they are called to investigate paranormal hauntings at the home of an African American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

EWP multi-produced playwright and teaching artist Gomolvilas pens a suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.

“The Brothers Paranormal” was originally produced in 2019 by Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in New York City.

The cast: David Huynh, Roy Vongtama, Tamika Simpkins, Jasper Howard, Emily Kuroda, and Pearrie Hammie, with understudies Daniel Kim and Ratana.

Previews Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17, 18 and 19, at 8 p.m. Regular shows Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. (Pay-What-You-Can Night), Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

Venue: David Henry Hwang Theater, Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Little Tokyo

Tickets: (213) 625-7000, http://eastwestplayers.org/paranormal ⁠