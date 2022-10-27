March 22, 1922 – September 14, 2022

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 100, surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife, May Chikami, and daughter, Susan. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Hamanaka and Kathy (Herb) Hatanaka; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Harry served our country in WWII in the 442nd RCT. He married the love of his life, May Chikami, in 1947.

He was a gardener/landscaper. Harry enjoyed bowling, golfing, being an active member of the Norwalk Japanese American Community Center and the 442nd Club.

He loved spending time with his family and was a wonderful role model.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at the Rose Hills Memorial Park. Harry was truly loved and will be missed.