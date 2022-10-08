A free virtual screening of the documentary “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. PT.

Sponsored by the Sierra Club, the screening will be followed by a panel discussion on themes of multiracial and intergenerational grassroots advocacy for environmental justice, including organizing by the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Manzanar Committee and Owens Valley Committee.

Speakers will include filmmakers Ann Kaneko and Jin Yoo-Kim; Kathy Jefferson Bancroft, Lone Pine tribal historic preservation officer; Sierra Club Senior Associate Director of National Energy Campaigns Monica Mariko Embrey, granddaughter of the Manzanar Committee’s Sue Kunitomi Embrey; and Amanda Begley, associate project manager of water equity programs at TreePeople.

“Manzanar, Diverted” (https://manzanardiverted.com) is a poetic portrait of a place and its people that follows intergenerational women from three communities who defend their land, their history, and their culture from the insatiable thirst of Los Angeles. The film focuses on the story of women from Native American, Japanese American, and white rancher communities who form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water and preserve Payahuunadu (Owens Valley), “the land of flowing water.”

RSVP: http://tinyurl.com/mdsierra