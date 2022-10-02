Chris Tashima stars as Sei Fujii in “Lil Tokyo Reporter” (2012).

The short film “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be shown virtually on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. by Greater L.A. JACL.

Academy Award winner Chris Tashima stars as Issei activist Sei Fujii (1882-1954). The story is set in 1935 in Los Angeles.

Fujii, founder of The Kashu Mainichi, was a proactive advocate who accomplished much for the Japanese American community, including overturning the Alien Land Law in 1952.

After the film, the director of “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” Jeffery Gee Chin, and special guests will talk about the recently released and award-winning “A Rebel’s Outcry,” an illustrated biography of Fujii published by Little Tokyo Historical Society.

For Zoom link to the film and program, email Louise at greaterlajacl@gmail.com.