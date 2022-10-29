Richard Tokiyeda III and Eagle Rock were looking to end the regular season on a high note before preparing for the playoffs. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

It’s been a nearly flawless season for the Eagle Rock High School football team, as they are headed into the playoffs.

The Eagles were set to wrap up their regular season schedule Friday night at Lincoln, when The Rafu went to press.

Their record this year was 8-1 heading into action Friday, the only blemish being a loss to unbeaten rival Franklin on Sept. 30.

Other than that setback, Eagle Rock’s stingy defense has allowed only two other opponents to score in double digits, while their offense was averaging 40.3 points per game this season.

The Eagles feature junior offensive lineman Richard Tokiyeda III, who has contributed with five tackles on the year.

Pairings and brackets for the CIF L.A. City Section playoffs will be announced next week, with games getting under way starting Nov. 4.