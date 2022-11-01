On behalf of the Miyakawa Family, the Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Buddhist Women’s Association would like to express our appreciation for your attendance at the funeral service for the late Amy Miyakawa, held October 29, 2022.

Your kind words, burning of incense and generous support truly brought comfort to the family. It is our sincerest wish that commemorating Amy Miyakawa leads you to a life filled with gratitude and appreciation for all the compassion she shared with us throughout life.