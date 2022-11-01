Private family services for the late Sadao Yamamoto, 86-year-old, born in Kagoshima, Japan, resident of Glendora, who passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022, were held on October 29 at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St., Los Angeles, Calif.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kiyoka Yamamoto; daughter, Mika (Gary) Nishimura; son, Alan Yamamoto; sister, Kiyoko (Toshiyuki) Nakama of Japan; sister-in-law, Haruko Tochioka; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441