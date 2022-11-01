Funeral services for the late Jun Okimoto, 98-year-old resident of Manhattan Beach,

who passed away on October 20, 2022, will be held on Saturday, November 12, 11 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Cherry Umeno Okimoto; he is survived by his children, Lisa (Ken) Kawasaki, Kirk (Madeline) Okimoto, and Denise (Cain Kataoka) Okimoto; grandchildren, Jonathan (Saya Wai), Marissa, and Darren Kawasaki and Reed Kataoka; great-grandson, Taka Kawasaki; sister, Yoshiye Hayashi; he is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441