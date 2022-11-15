A screenshot from KTLA5 shows paramedics tending to Ally Kiyomura and her newborn, who was born on the 5 Freeway on Nov. 9.

ANAHEIM — Ally Kiyomura gave birth to a baby girl on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim while her husband Jeffrey was driving her to the hospital on Wednesday night.

They were on the way to UCI Medical Center when Ally told her husband to pull over because the baby was coming. She delivered the baby in the family car while it was parked in the carpool lane on the freeway.

“She figured the baby was going to come early,” Jeffrey Kiyomura, 33, said in an interview with OnScene.TV

Mom and baby were transported by paramedics to Anaheim Regional Medical Center.

In a text to The L.A. Times, Jeffrey said the baby is fine and mom Ally is happy and feeling thankful. The couple hasn’t chosen a name yet.

“I feel like this is all a dream,” he said in a text message.