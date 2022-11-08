Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) campaigned with Democratic congressional candidate Christy Smith on Nov. 5 in Palmdale.

Smith, a former member of the Assembly, is running in the 25th Congressional District, which includes Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Simi Valley, against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia.

Takano, who has represented the 41st Congressional District since 2013, is running for re-election to represent the 39th Congressional District. His Republican opponent is Aja Smith. The newly redrawn district includes Moreno Valley, Jurupa Valley and Perris.