Atsuko Fukumoto, 85, was born in Kagoshima, Japan, on October 30, 1936. A resident of Huntington Beach, she passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

Atsuko is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Tokuji; her two daughters, Lori Fukumoto (Jason) Gradel and Cindy (Tod) Minato; four grandchildren, Chad, Cole, Jack and Mia. She is also survived by her sisters, Mitsuko Kodama, Etsuko Osako and Mineko Doteshita (Japan); brother, Mitsuo Ueno; and many devoted nephews, nieces and relatives here, and in Japan.

A private funeral service was held at Newport Beach Higashi Honganji officiated by Bishop Noriaki Ito and Rev. Shigeo Nagayama on November 2, 2022.

