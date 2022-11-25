A man signs a cross at a makeshift tribute with a display of bouquets of flowers on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar on Nov. 21 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

WASHINGTON – On Saturday, five people were murdered and over two dozen were injured in a shooting at Club Q, a gay and lesbian night club in Colorado Springs, Colo. Leaders of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “I am devastated by the shooting carried out against members of the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, Colo. this weekend. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones, as well as the entire LGBTQ+ community, which includes many Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs).

“This tragedy occurred on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors all the transgender people whose lives were lost to acts of anti-transgender violence, reminding us that we must continue to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ+ bills that contribute to prejudice and hate.

“As chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I remain in firm solidarity with the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and LGBTQ+ communities across the country, as we continue to mourn the innocent lives lost. I also strongly urge my colleagues to pass common-sense gun reform so we can put an end to these violent attacks on communities across our nation.”

CAPAC Second Vice-Chair and LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “Just this past weekend, members of the LGBTQ community were murdered in a space intended to be shielded from hate and violence in Colorado. My sincere condolences go to the victims’ families, Q Club patrons, and the Colorado Springs community.

“Places like Q Club are safe spaces where individuals can truly be safeguarded from discrimination posed by our larger society, and I am heartbroken to hear of yet again another community shattered by this violence. This deadly attack has forever changed the fabric of Colorado Springs, like other communities that have experienced similar tragedies all across America.

“Just last week, I spoke on the House floor to honor Transgender Awareness Week to remind members that we must protect and advocate for our transgender community. This vicious attack unfolded on the very weekend that we honor these individuals for having the strength for living their true lives.

“We are unfortunately reminded in light of this deadly attack that pervasive violence and hate is still directed towards LGBTQ individuals. We must not accept these attacks as commonplace, and we must take concrete steps to address hate.

“As second vice chair of CAPAC and a co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, I am acutely aware of the violence that hateful rhetoric can incite in our community. We must always denounce those who stoke the flames of bigotry and hold those individuals personally accountable for the hatred and violence they bear down on our society.”